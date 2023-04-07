Unleashed Brands CIO Recognized Among Top Technology Executives

Youth Enrichment Platform Company Executive Chris Andrews Receives Award for Technology Advancement

DALLAS, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Andrews, the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Unleashed Brands, the world's first Youth Enrichment franchise platform company, was recognized by HMG Strategy as one of the industry's top-performing technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations.

HMG Strategy, the leading digital platform for connecting business technology executives, presented Andrews and six other recipients with the prestigious Global Leadership Institute Award at the 2023 CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Dallas last night. The recipients were measured in demonstrating exceptional leadership in several areas including building a culture of trust and creating new go-to-market business models.

Andrews joined Unleashed Brands in May 2022, becoming the company's first-ever CIO. Over the past year, he's leveraged the Unleashed data lake to build customer insight artificial intelligence (AI) models and successfully enhanced the e-commerce platform to support all of the Unleashed Brands world-class brands including Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts. Andrew's next goal is to expand the Unleashed Brands Command Center platform, a fully-integrated suite of business management solutions for franchise owners, to be available across all six brands.

"Chris has been a monumental leader for Unleashed Brands by bringing fresh ideas on how to best leverage technology so we can continue to support our franchisees and customers while growing our platform," said Michael O. Browning Jr., Founder & CEO of Unleashed Brands. "The Global Leadership Institute Award is one of the industry's most distinguished honors and I'm thrilled that Chris is being recognized for all of his hard work and achievements."

Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as moms and dads seek to "Build Great Kids."

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

