Blepharoplasty Market size to reach USD 7.6 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Healthcare business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the " Blepharoplasty Market ". The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Blepharoplasty Market from a global point and regional standpoint. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 4.3 Mn in 2022 to USD 7.6 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5 percent.



Blepharoplasty Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 4.3 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 7.6 Mn. CAGR 8.5 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 281 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered Gender, Type, and Service Provider. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023-2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Primary and secondary data sources are used for the data collection in the report. The research process entails the investigation of various factors affecting the industry, such as government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, current market trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industries, as well as Blepharoplasty industry risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. All conceivable elements influencing the markets included in the research report have been considered, examined in depth, validated through primary research, and evaluated to provide the final quantitative and qualitative data.

The Blepharoplasty Market size by region was estimated using the bottom-up approach. Online interviews with respondents chosen from the entire business ecosystem were conducted as part of the primary research. Representatives from the hospital , healthcare, and food and beverage industries are among the primary respondents. To validate the key findings, emerging manufacturing companies in the Blepharoplasty Industry were also interviewed. World Health Organization reports medical records, the National Center for Health Statistics, MIMC (Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care), and Health Data APIs were used in the secondary research. The Blepharoplasty Market report includes a detailed list of sources. Government databases, annual reports of publicly traded companies, and paid databases for unorganized players have also been mentioned. PORTER and PESTLE analyses were used to understand the potential impact of macro and microeconomic factors on the Blepharoplasty Market.

Blepharoplasty Market Overview

Blepharoplasty, also known as eyelid surgery , is a cosmetic treatment that involves reshaping or removing excess skin, fat, or muscle from the upper and lower eyelids. It is frequently used to enhance the appearance of the eyes and make them appear more youthful. Blepharoplasty may be performed in some instances to treat medical conditions such as droopy eyelids, which can cause vision problems. The procedure's aim is to create a smoother, more youthful appearance. It is usually performed under local anesthesia. The surgeon creates incisions in the eyelids and removes excess tissue during the operation.

Blepharoplasty Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of vision impairment due to an aging population, as well as the rising demand for blepharoplasty, drive the growth of the blepharoplasty market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of vision impairment due to conditions such as dermatochalasis drives market development. Due to visual field defects, dermatochalasis causes problems with primary vision, reading, and visual functions. Furthermore, lower eyelid sagging causes the lower lashes to rub against the eye, causing irritation, redness, and even corneal injury. In the geriatric population, these circumstances result in fewer visual sights and greater mobility disability.

According to a case study published in the "Journal of Ophthalmology," in April 2020, 30 percent of the population aged 65 and later will die or become permanently disabled as a result of falling once a year or more. Furthermore, according to the same source, every 10 percent loss in the visual field corresponds to an 8 percent increased chance of falls in adults over the age of 65. Thus, an increase in the prevalence of risk associated with dermatochalasis, as well as an indirect increase in mobility impairment in the geriatric population due to excessive accumulation of fat in the upper eyelid, is expected to drive the development of the blepharoplasty market during the forecast period.

Blepharoplasty Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the blepharoplasty market in 2022 and is expected to continue the growth streak throughout the forecast period. This has resulted from high demand for cosmetic procedures in the United States and Canada, as well as the availability of a significant number of skilled plastic surgeons. Furthermore, much North American insurance plans cover blepharoplasty as a medically necessary surgery for patients with vision impairment caused by sagging eyelids.

Blepharoplasty Market Segmentation

By Gender

Based on the Application, The blepharoplasty market is divided into two gender segments: female and male. The female segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to do so again during the forecast period.

By Type

Upper Eyelid Blepharoplasty

Lower Eyelid Blepharoplasty

Combination Eyelid Surgery



Based on Age, The Upper eyelid surgery segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period, owing to the fact that most patients prefer upper eyelid surgery because it provides improved vision, less double vision, and a more youthful appearance.

By Service Provider

Hospital pharmacies

Drug and retail store pharmacies

Online providers



Based on the Service Provider, The market is divided into three segments: hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period.

Blepharoplasty Market Key Competitors include:

Allergan

Merz Pharma

Alma Lasers

Johnson & Johnson

Galderma

Zimmer Biomet

Hologic

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Sientra

Erchonia Corporation

Cynosure

Abbvie Inc

LightScalpel

Lumenis

Medtronic plc

Surgical Holdings Ltd.

Medline industries, inc.

Sisram Medical Ltd

Grand Aespio Inc.

London Bridge Plastic Surgery

M A Corporation



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, Type, Service Provider, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Key questions answered in the Blepharoplasty Market are:

What is the growth potential of the Blepharoplasty Market?

What was the Blepharoplasty Market size in 2022?

What are the global trends in the Blepharoplasty Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Blepharoplasty Market?

How the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the Blepharoplasty Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Blepharoplasty Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Blepharoplasty Market?

What are the major challenges posed to Blepharoplasty Market?

Who held the largest market share in Blepharoplasty Market?



Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:

