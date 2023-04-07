Sandhills Global Market Reports Track Declines Across Used Truck and Trailer, Construction Equipment, and Farm Machinery Marketplaces

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,720 in the last 365 days.
LINCOLN, Neb., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Downward value trends continued in March across Sandhills Global marketplaces. Used truck and trailer values have been in almost non-stop decline for a year, while used construction equipment values remained in a cooling pattern that began in Q3 2022. The most significant change in March occurred in used farm equipment, where inventory is rising and auction values are declining, both historical precursors to declines in asking values.
"With values hitting record numbers across the board in 2022, market value corrections were bound to happen," says Sales Manager Mitch Helman. "On the retail side, now is a great time for sellers to be more aggressive with pricing strategies, especially for units that they'd like to move quickly. There's still time to move construction and farm equipment while the overall values remain elevated. Truck and semitrailer sellers should also stay aggressive with pricing as values continue their downward trends."
The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets as well as model year equipment actively in use.
Additional Market Report Takeaways
Sandhills market reports highlight the most significant changes in Sandhills' used heavy-duty truck, semitrailer, farm machinery, and construction equipment markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The newest reports examine year-over-year variance in detail, noting changes from March 2022 to March 2023 with an eye to inventory, asking value, and auction value trends.
