Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 7, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Ultralight And Light Aircraft Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ultralight and light aircraft market. As per TBRC’s ultralight and light aircraft market forecast, the ultralight and light aircraft market size is expected to grow to $9.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.
The rising usage of UAVs in military operations has significantly contributed to the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Textron Inc., Pilatus Aircraft Limited, Piper Aircraft Inc., Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM, Cirrus Aircraft, Aeropro.
Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Segments
1) By Aircraft: Ultralight Aircraft, Light Aircraft
2) By Technology: CTOL, VTOL
3) By Propulsion: Electric/Hybrid, Conventional
4) By Application: Civil & Commercial, Military
The ultralight and light aircraft are microlight aircraft or lightweight aircraft with a fixed wing and have a capacity of one to two people, and their speed limit and weight vary according to the requirements of different regions. These aircraft are used for recreational and short-distance flying.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Trends
4. Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
