Real Estate Investment and Citizenship in Turkey with Marker Investment

Marker Investment offers professional real estate consultancy services to investors who want to acquire real estate and citizenship in Turkey.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the strengthening Turkish economy, the interest of foreign nationals in real estate investments in Turkey has started to increase compared to previous years. In line with the increasing demands, Marker Investment offers professional real estate consultancy services to investors who want to buy real estate and citizenship in Turkey.
The high quality and variety of real estate in Turkey continues to attract the attention of many foreign investors. With its wide portfolio, Marker Investment offers investment diversity in housing and land sales. Marker Investment, which has many outstanding projects in its portfolio such as Istanbul, also supports those who will apply for a Turkish passport regarding the legal process. One of the many opportunities provided by the Republic of Turkey to those who want to buy and own real estate in Turkey is Turkish citizenship. At the same time, there are advantages such as tax reductions and exemption from value added tax provided by the state for those who want to buy real estate. According to the research carried out in the past months, first the Russians, then the Iranians and Qataris are among the nations with the most property and citizenship in Turkey. According to the results of the research, Turkish citizens living in countries such as Germany, France, England and America are also evaluating investment opportunities to buy real estate in Turkey.
Marker Investment continues to produce privileged and sales-oriented solutions with its expert and experienced staff in the sector. One of the biggest goals of making home ownership in Turkey fast and enjoyable,
Marker Investment facilitates the real estate purchase processes for investors.
