SaaS Based Marketing Automation Provider MMP Seed Investment

SaaS based marketing automation MMP; As an automation that can offer 6 marketing products together, it is in the pre-seed investment tour!
ISTANBUL, TURKEY, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaS based marketing automation MMP (Marker Marketing Platform); It is in pre-seed investment tour as an automation that can segment customers according to behavioral and demographic characteristics, create personalized marketing messages to these audiences and offer 6 marketing products together!
MMP; Creative campaign planning and design, audience development, KPI measurement, etc. for brands' websites and apps. It produces solutions for strategic marketing actions such as At the same time, he started to fund his initiative by taking part in Turkey ITU Cekirdek Incubation Center. Fund raised; product development, and will accelerate the globalization process.
MMP Founding Partner Mahmud Altundemir said the following about the initiative. ‘’Our vision is to meet the expectations of users and revolutionize the field of marketing automation! In the next 2 to 5 years, we aim to build a strong foundation and expand our venture from Turkey to Europe, aiming for more users and globalisation. We are confident that we will facilitate the marketing processes of small and medium-sized brands with our artificial intelligence-based marketing automation. With the funding, we will have made the first 2 of our marketing products available to our customers within 5 months.’’
