Cesare Catania and his artistic socio - cultural "Embrace Project" lands in the USA for the NFT.NYC Forum

The artist Cesare Catania while sculpting The Embrace B Version - Cesare Catania - year 2016 - Oil on Canvas Cesare Catania while playing with childrens during the official presentation of the Embrace Project The italian artist Cesare Catania as official speaker during the NFTNYC2023 Cesare Catania while presenting the Embrace Project in Italy the 17th of November 2022

The artist Cesare Catania, after being appointed unique global ambassador for National Hugging Day 2023, presents for the first time in US his Embrace Project

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The opening of the NFT.NYC forum is just a few hours away and the anticipation for the arrival of Cesare Catania and his Embrace project is already high.

A one-of-a-kind project: an artistic project with high socio-cultural content that sets itself the main objectives of disseminating art and doing good in an ethical manner. It all stems from a painting made with an oil palette knife on canvas in 2016, a painting entitled “The Embrace”. A painting full of contents and meanings. "The Embrace (B Version)", this is the title of this masterpiece, painted oil on canvas by Cesare Catania in 2016 and depicting in the strict sense the embrace between a man and a woman, in the broad sense the embrace between two people of different colors. And this is precisely the work of art that essentially connects the Italian art of Cesare Catania and the National Hugging Day of American origin.

The same tapestry was exhibited on 13 October 2016 at the Swiss Institute in Lugano during the International Week of Italian Culture and Language, an event supported by the Embassies of the Swiss Confederation, the Presidency of the Italian Republic, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Italian Consulate. In 2019 the same tapestry was hosted at the Museum of the Royal Palace Museum of Monza (Italy).

A painting therefore that already has a story and that inspired the artist to give birth to a dream, a vision around it. The Embrace Project indeed. Appointed the only Ambassador Worldwide of the International Hugging Day for 2023

(represented by the American association of the "National Hugging Day", founded by the American reverend Kevin Zaborney in 1986), Cesare Catania arrives in NY with an itinerant and international socio-cultural project against discrimination and injustice, a project that tends to do good in an ethical way.

Even the institutions have approached the project. In addition to having found the adhesion of hospitals and embassies, the project and in particular its latest exhibition, entitled "The Embrace: When Art envelops Words" is on display in Piacenza, not far from Milan (Italy), and was sponsored among other things by the Secretariat of World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates ( http://www.nobelpeacesummit.com/about-us/permanent-secretariat/ ), in collaboration with Bipa (Italian Biennial of Poetry among the Arts)

https://cesarecatania.eu/mostre-ed-esposizioni/mostra-di-arte-contemporanea-a-piacenza-l-abbraccio/

Described by Forbes as one of the most influential digital artists, during the NFT.NYC forum from the 12th to the 14th of April, Cesare Catania will present not only his embrace project but also his first NFT linked to the painting and the project itself as a world preview. Everything inside the speech entitled: “NFT Art: New Avenues for Creativity”

https://www.nft.nyc/speakers/art



THE EMBRACE PROJECT AND THE AMERICAN NATIONAL HUGGING DAY

The Embrace exbitions of Cesare Catania convey “The Embrace Project”, a dual artistic and socio-cultural project. Moreover, the evident social impact of the Project itself is undeniable, aiming straight at the values of inclusiveness and sharing, setting itself the main objective of speaking to people from all over the world through a universal language, Art, and inviting every human being to get out of one's individuality to open up to others in a real and at the same time symbolic embrace. The Project stems from the artist's desire to highlight the urgency and importance of bringing people together, from every point of view and above all following the social detachment imposed in recent

years by factors external to the will of the individual.

“The Project was born from long reflections on the concept of 'embrace', word and verb together, which is not limited to materializing in a physical act but goes beyond it by becoming an action: ideas are embraced. Visions are embraced. And in this sense, the hug becomes a way to involve people in artistic, playful and cultural activities in order to communicate beyond any geographical distance and any religious, social, cultural difference. In short, it becomes an intense, practical but also virtual gesture to get closer to the other, to change together and create something

new together. A revolutionary act of peace. What better terrain than art to express all this using a universal language? The basic desire is that the Project can also be embraced by realities such as Institutions, Schools, Health Structures and transversal realities to be of concrete help especially to those weaker groups who have been left alone or in any case on the sidelines after the pandemic” he explains the artist Cesare Catania.

The traveling exhibition includes several stops and plans to touch Europe, Africa and United

States. Starting from Milan, Precisely because of his openness to social issues and his propensity to

fight against discrimination in general, Cesare Catania is nominated for 2023 by Kevin Zaborney as

"the most huggable person", therefore understood as the only global ambassador to represent the

National Hugging Day.

https://nationalhuggingday.wordpress.com/



CULTURAL BACKGROUND: THE ARTIST AND HIS ARTISTIC PATH

Cesare Catania. Painter, sculptor and digital artist - born in 1979 - he began his career over a

decade ago by merging in his works many traditional techniques from oil on canvas to classical

sculpture, up to the most innovative contamination of mixed techniques in a provocative meeting of

acrylics, oils and fluorescent colors but also silicone, acrylics and steel.

In his works, painting, sculpture and digital art declined in all its facets syntonically dialogue

giving life to extremely original creations imbued with hyperrealism that make Catania an

experimental artist in continuous evolution, capable of being both traditional and contemporary,

fascinated not only from modern art, architecture, cubism and the great masters of painting of the

classical age, but also a profound admirer of that digital culture that led him towards an eclectic

artistic production with wide acclaim from both Italian and foreign critics.

His creative skills and his aesthetic taste enthusiastically embrace technology and everything

that looks to the future under the sign of innovation. Particular attention deserves the "Catania

Technique", a mixed technique that involves the use of materials such as silicone, acrylic and mineral

pigments, giving both the canvas and the sculptures a material effect of absolute visual impact.

Also involved in various philanthropic initiatives, Catania is carrying out, among others, the

"Embrace Projetc", a traveling artistic and socio-cultural project with a highly inclusive connotation,

inspired by one of his own paintings from 2016 entitled the Embrace (B Version ) and born from the

desire to bring places and people closer especially following a pandemic that has brought

interpersonal relationships to their knees, hitting the weakest first and foremost.

The "Embreace Project" has in itself a simple but at the same time strong, audacious message,

capable of going beyond any difference and geographical distance:

"Let's Hug Again"

The artist's passions and inclinations also include scientific disciplines. Graduated in Civil

Engineering at the Milan Polytechnic, Cesare Catania expresses this technical preparation both in his

productions intended for the Metaverse and in his art strongly linked to geometry and mathematics.

This is the context in which the creation of real digital works mounted as NFTs is inserted but always

inspired by the meanings of the more traditional art of Catania (i.e. "Harlequin in the Land of Giants

(B version)", short film from 2022).

A vision projected towards the future that of Cesare Catania, an artist who remains attached to his traditional art but who continuously develops digital projects and works of art because he firmly believes that the metaverse can be the booster for real everyday life, something that makes you perceive it more lightly.



#cesarecatania

#cesarecataniaart

#nationalhugginday

#embraceproject

#letshugagain

#nftnyc2023