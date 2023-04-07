Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 31 March – 06 April 2023

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 8 February 2023.

During the week of 31 March 2023 up to and including 6 April 2023 a total of 3,381,282 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €14.66 for a total amount of €49,558,935.14.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €499,987,280.29 representing 99.997% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Attachment