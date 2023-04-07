IVAN D. RAY SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER TAPPED TO SIT ON PANEL AT CHICAGO NYKE EVENT WITH VH1’S LOVE AND HIP HOP MAMA JONES

Social Media Influencer Ivan D. Ray VH1-Love and Hip Hop’s Mama Jones Chicago Nyke

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- TW Marketing AgencyContact: Tricia Sanders- Public Relations Date: April 7, 2023Phone: (224) 534-9046 Chicago Nyke Marketing is proud to present the Second Annual Universal Music Conference, set to take place on April 16, 2023, from 1-7pm at the Wild Hare located at 2610 North Halsted, Chicago, Illinois. The event will be starring Chicago’s own Emmy Award Winner and Songwriter Wild Wild Da G. It’ll be Hosted by Yung Gotti and aims to provide an opportunity for Indie Artists to connect with music industry professionals and learn valuable insights into how to succeed in the music industry.The Universal Music Conference is an event geared towards emerging artists who are looking to expand their careers and gain exposure in the music industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with themselves and industry professionals.This event will feature a panel of experts who will discuss the ins and outs of the music industry and offer valuable advice on how to achieve success in this competitive industry. Some of the panel members will include Grammy Award Recording Academy Member and Social Media Influencer Ivan D. Ray , VH1- Love and Hip Hop's Mama Jones and Grammy Nominated Team John Hill. Chicago Nyke, who spearheaded this event said, “My goal is to expose Indie Artists here so that they can be seen and possibly connected to onsite professionals.”The Second Annual Universal Music Conference promises to be an informative and exciting event for all attendees. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door for twenty dollars. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to connect with industry professionals, learn from experts, and expand your career in the music industry.For further information, please contact Tricia Sanders on (224) 534-9046 or log onto www.twmarketingagency.com

