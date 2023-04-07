Family-Owned Kitchen Remodeling Company Expands Extensive Inventory and Professional Services in Florida

Half Price Kitchen Commits to Providing Unbeatable Prices and Quality Products

April 6, 2023 - Half Price Kitchen, a leading supplier of kitchen cabinets, countertops, and kitchen remodeling services in Florida, is excited to announce its continued commitment to offering the best prices and highest-quality products in the industry.

With showrooms located in Fort Lauderdale and Delray Beach, Half Price Kitchen offers an unparalleled selection of kitchen cabinets, sinks, countertops, granite, and quartz. Whether you're looking for a modern, sleek design or a more traditional look, their inventory has something to fit every style and budget.

As a family-owned business since 2010, Half Price Kitchen takes pride in its exceptional customer service. Their knowledgeable and friendly staff is always available to answer questions and provide guidance, ensuring that every customer is fully satisfied with their purchase.

In addition to its extensive inventory of products, Half Price Kitchen also offers professional kitchen remodeling services. From concept to completion, their team of experts can help bring your dream kitchen to life, while ensuring that the process is stress-free and within your budget.

"At Half Price Kitchen, we're dedicated to making the kitchen renovation process as easy and affordable as possible," said the spokesperson for the company. "Our goal is to exceed our customers' expectations by providing exceptional customer service, top-quality products, and unbeatable prices."

For more information about Half Price Kitchen's products and services, visit their website or stop by one of their showrooms today. With Half Price Kitchen, you can have the kitchen of your dreams without breaking the bank.

Media Contact

Half Price Kitchen

5711 NE 14th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33334

(954) 900-8778

Contact Person: Keith Grout

