HAMMER STAHL LAUNCHES THE DAMASCUS SERIES OF CUTLERY

The German-steel knife company is bringing its expertise to the table with a beautiful new collection
CLARKSVILLE, TN, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hammer Stahl, known for its durable German-steel knives, is upping the ante on its cutlery. The brand is launching a stunning new Damascus Series, a unique looking collection that slices and dices with the blade quality and durability Hammer Stahl is known for.
“This new line is an evolution of the Hammer Stahl brand,” says Bobby Griggs, vp/Hammer Stahl. “We have been making high-quality German knives for decades and we are excited to translate this quality and durability into the Japanese knife segment. And, we’ve worked hard to ensure these are as beautiful as they are durable.”
Deviating from its German roots, the Damascus Series is made from 67-layer Japanese stainless steel. It has a 15 degree blade, which is traditional in Japanese cutlery. The blade themselves have an exceptional hardness that are accented by the traditional Damascus design of a watered, streaked appearance. They also maintain their sharp edges longer due to the fusing of the alloys as well as the design. The hardness of the steel requires less effort on the blade’s edge, making it last for a longer time
The Damascus Series will include four standout products each designed to help tackle any type of kitchen project; a 9-inch Chef knife; 7-inch Nakiri knife; 10-inch Slicer; and a 5-inch Utility knife. These are perfect to add to a home cook’s existing knife collection to work alongside their well-loved cutlery collections.
These knives will be available online at HeritageSteel.us and at independent housewares stores nationwide. They are also available on Share-a-Sale and Amazon for e-commerce needs.
About Hammer Stahl
Hammer Stahl knives are made in the tradition of the great German knife makers, but with a patented new design and a manufacturing process that allows them to be affordable. Hammer Stahl knives are coveted for their razor-sharp cutting edge, hand forged quality and quad tang design, which makes them some of the more balanced knives in the world today.
