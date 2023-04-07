MIND 24-7 CEO Jeff Spight Signs on to Chair Greater Arizona March for Babies

Join the MIND 24-7 team at the March of Dimes event on April 30, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MIND 24-7 is proud to announce CEO Jeff Spight has been selected as chairperson for the 2023 Greater Arizona March for Babies, the March of Dimes’ signature fundraising event. This annual community walk raises awareness and money to help provide the best possible beginning for families. Donations are used to provide prenatal and postpartum support, including maternal mental health care, to help women deal with the stresses that come with pregnancy, childbirth, newborn care, and infant illness and loss.
Event Information
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 9:30 a.m.
- Location: Chase Field - 401 E. Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ
Spight is a passionate advocate for mental health care and believes it’s crucial to support the mental health of mothers. “It’s so vital to our community — and is often overlooked,” he says.
“There is a look on an expecting mom’s face when there is uncertainty and fear about the health and well-being of their baby that makes you want to move mountains to provide knowledge, guidance and care to ensure that we have done everything we can to be there for the family,” he adds. “And when that face reflects the relief that comes after receiving the help that March of Dimes provides, it drives us to want to give that to every mother and child.”
As the Greater Arizona March for Babies chairperson, Spight is setting ambitious fundraising and participation goals and is looking forward to seeing the local community unite behind the March of Dimes to support the health and well-being of mothers and babies everywhere.
“March for Babies is a crucial time for our nation’s moms and babies, and we’re coming together in communities to unite, connect, honor and care for families who need us the most right now. Rates of preterm birth and maternal and infant mortality are all significantly higher for women of color, which is simply unacceptable,” says Deena Bradford, the Executive Director of March of Dimes. “Moms and babies across our country deserve better, and we must come together to end this crisis for all families. This year’s March for Babies will once again connect thousands of supporters, some who return with their families year after year and others who are signing up for their first experience. We look forward to welcoming them all!”
The team at MIND 24-7 invites the community to join the company’s March for Babies team or to form their own team to make a positive impact on the lives of mothers and babies.
About MIND 24-7
MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in urgent mental health and substance abuse services such as Express Care, Crisis Care and Progressions (individual and group counseling). MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it — 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, MIND 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, inpatient treatment and readmissions for crisis care. Learn more about MIND 24-7 at www.MIND24-7.com.
