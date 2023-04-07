L.A. Times Columnist Steve Lopez Says Baby Boomers Are Getting Retirement Right

Camp Codger, a podcast for senior citizens, dispenses "rocking chair wisdom from three old guys" and their special guests. Camp Codger home page at www.campcodger.com. Steve Lopez, author of Independence Day, shared advice about retirement on a recent episode of the Camp Codger podcast.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During the most recent episode of Camp Codger, the popular podcast for senior citizens, Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez revealed details of his year-long research into today’s retirement options.

For an entire year, Lopez interviewed retirees and senior citizens who chose not to retire as he determined what his own retirement path might be. The details of his quest, which started on July 4, 2020 and ended on July 4, 2021, became his new book, Independence Day.

“We boomers have screwed up a lot in our lives, but one thing we’re getting right is the reinvention of retirement,” said Steve Lopez. “Flex time, telecommuting, and part-time work are all now common for those who want to keep an iron in the fire.”

Members of the baby boom generation are sliding nimbly into second careers in different fields, volunteerism, and other age-defying feats, said Lopez.

On the Camp Codger podcast, Lopez revealed to co-hosts Richard Kipling, Gary Ebersole, and Randy Schultz how his year-long study of retirement resulted in his new, senior-focused column for the L.A. Times called “Golden State.”

RETIREMENT ADVICE FROM MEL BROOKS

Some of the best retirement advice Lopez received came from Mel Brooks, the famous actor, comedian, and filmmaker. At age 96, Brooks is still happily working. After finding out that Lopez still loves writing, Brooks suggested that Lopez keep working, but he should ask his employers if he could go from full time to part-time work. That’s exactly what Lopez did. “And I hired Mel Brooks to be my life coach,” quipped Lopez.

Lopez says he loves hearing from readers of Independence Day and his new “Golden State” column who are engaged in taking risks and doing new things in their 70s, 80s, and even 90s. “I’m beginning to think there’s another book for me to write—Staying Young While Growing Old,” said Lopez. “Or, maybe I’ll steal the George Burns line, ‘You can’t help getting older, but you don’t have to get old.’”

What did Lopez, a veteran of 50 years of newspaper writing, think of being interviewed by the hosts of Camp Codger for a digitally delivered podcast?

“I was flattered not just to be a guest on Camp Codger, but to be told by the hosts that I am now an honorary camp counselor,” he said. “But where’s my damn Camp Codger beer mug or coffee cup?”

ROCKING CHAIR WISDOM

Every week, the Camp Codger podcast offers information, observations, advice, and a humorous look at life to a national audience of people aged 60 or over. The weekly podcast, which is available on Apple Podcasts, Google, Spotify, Amazon, and other major podcast services, is specifically designed to NOT appeal to the TikTok generation. All of the podcast episodes are also available at www.campcodger.com.

Part One of the interview with Steve Lopez was posted on April 5, 2023, and the second part of the Camp Codger interview will be posted on April 12. Independence Day by Steve Lopez is available wherever books are sold. More information about Camp Codger and links to the podcast episodes are available at www.campcodger.com.