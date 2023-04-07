Braniff LLC/The Jumbo Queen Secures First Round of Funding

The Jumbo Queen with Club747 Interior

HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jumbo Queen has announced that they have secured the first round of funding for it's exciting new nightclub/entertainment concept. The amount and terms are being kept confidential but the terms will be released to any additional investors. "We needed someone to step up and be our first investor and now it's happened" said Nathaniel Kirschner Owner of Braniff LLC which owns The Jumbo Queen. Kirschner went on to say "I still think we are a couple of years from opening day, but we are taking one day at a time".

Braniff LLC will place a Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet on Top of a Multi-Storied Parking Facility and Install a State of the Art Nightclub Inside the 747.

Braniff envisions a one of a kind super entertainment facility that will make our community proud and enhance the already great reputation of our incredible city.”— Nathaniel Kirschner

Braniff LLC introduces its newest entertainment project, THE JUMBO QUEEN.

Braniff LLC, a Houston Texas Limited Liability Company, announced its newest project. The project is called The Jumbo Queen with Club747 inside. Braniff will purchase an out of commission Boeing 747 jet and convert it into a state-of-the-art nightclub and tourist facility.

“We envision a one-of-a-kind super entertainment facility that will make our community proud and enhance the already great reputation of our incredible city,” said Braniff LLC founding member Nathaniel Kirschner.

This project will be open 365 days a week and cater to the night-time adult community and daytime tourist. The Super Jumbo Jet will be stripped of its interior and it’s Rolls Royce engines, then will be placed atop of a Downtown or Galleria area multi-storied parking facility.

Kirschner went on to say, “Houston is booming both downtown and the suburbs. People tell me they are yearning for some new nighttime establishments. Something different, something exciting and unique.”

Kirschner further said, “Every city has a major attraction. We have the Astrodome; St. Louis has the Arch and Dallas has Cowboy Stadium. I don’t expect The Jumbo Queen to over-take the Astrodome, but I think we can give the dome a run for its money. Every stage of this project screams excitement!”

Braniff is in the process of choosing a location and has identified Austin, Dallas or Houston as the three finalist.

Key features of the entertainment facility include:

• Daily tours of the 747 jet, including sitting in a real cockpit

• Corporate functions

• Birthday party and other party rentals

• Nightly live entertainment

• A full bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages

• Pilot simulator flying a 747.



