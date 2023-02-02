The Jumbo Queen with Club747 has narrowed it's paramount location to these three cities.

The Jumbo Queen

America's newest and greatest entertainment center has narrowed it's first location to Austin, TX, Dallas, TX or Houston, TX.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braniff LLC recently announced it's newest entertainment project. The project is called The Jumbo Queen with Club747 inside. Braniff has narrowed the first location to three cities. The cities are Austin, TX, Dallas, TX and Houston, TX. "The project has taken a life of it's own," said Jumbo Queen owner Nathaniel Kirschner. Kirschner is the founding member of Braniff LLC, which owns The Jumbo Queen and Club747.

Kirschner went on to say, "Initially Houston was our target city, but since our announcement we have uncovered two additional possible locations. Both Austin and Dallas have the facilities to fit our needs. Both have been added to Houston as possible initial locations."

Braniff will purchase a retired, out of service Boeing 747 jumbo jet and place the jet on top of a large, multi-storied parking facility. Because of parking structures weight limitations, we will have to remove the engines and other heavy parts of the 747. Braniff will then convert the interior of the jet into a state of the art nightclub and entertainment center. "We will have more than twenty different forms of revenue generation, therefore we are not concerned if one or two ideas miss. The big picture shows that we will produce an incredible cash flow." said Kirschner.

Braniff LLC was formed in early 2020 and is still aggressively looking for funding. Kirschner went on to say, "this is a true ground floor opportunity and I urge any large investor to contact us so we can go over our revenue projections."

Braniff LLC and Kirschner would be honored to discuss this project in further detail with any member of the press and we enjoy giving interviews to our valued media. Please contact us at jeff@thejumboqueen.com or visit our website www.thejumboqueen.com and submit your information and we will contact you immediately.