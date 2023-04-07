Bestselling Children's Book Author Empowers Others to Achieve Their Publishing Dreams

Weber authored the Level 3 Step-Into-Reading Book for Disney's Encanto
GURNEE, IL, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vicky Weber, a bestselling children's book author, has built a reputation for creating imaginative stories that captivate young readers. She has over 19 titles to date, including a book through Disney. After frequent questions about how to write and publish children’s books, Weber has gone on to launch her own company, At Home Author, which is dedicated to helping aspiring authors achieve their publishing dreams.
Weber partnered with two other successful teacher-authors, Brittany Plumeri and Chelsea Tornetto, to start the coaching and consulting business. Already, they've helped hundreds of aspiring authors bring their children's books to life with their content and courses.
Plumeri stated: “I wanted to provide a safe place that was lacking in the author community. One that others could trust and know that at the end of the day, they’d walk away with exactly what they need - no loopholes or smokescreens. Just facts and support.”
“As licensed educators, we wanted to help. We wanted to do what we do best: teach!” Weber stated. "At Home Author is all about empowering others to pursue their passion for writing children's books. There are so many talented writers out there, and I want to help them bring their stories to life."
Weber's success as a children's book author and her commitment to helping others has made her a sought-after speaker and mentor. She has been featured in numerous publications and has spoken at conferences around the world.
For more information about Vicky Weber and At Home Author, please visit their website at www.athomeauthor.com
