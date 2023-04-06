VERSE IMMERSIVE, THE WORLD'S FIRST HOLOGRAPHIC THEATER, ANNOUNCES OPEN RUN MOVE TO BLOCK 37

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verse Immersive, the world's first holographic theater, opened at Block 37 on March 30, following a successful 5 month run at Navy Pier. Verse Immersive transcends interactive entertainment utilizing augmented reality to provide transformative and magical experiences for audiences of all ages. The highly anticipated opening follows the milestone of 1 million hours played across all locations, a testament to the appeal of the imaginative entertainment experience offered by Verse Immersive.

Leveraging a unique blend of revolutionary technology and artistry, guests step into a world of augmented reality through captivating multi-act narratives, fully realized characters, and pulsating soundscapes. The company will lead the Block 37 opening with its most popular experience, The Unreal Garden, featuring art by Android Jones. Somewhere between an interactive Alice in Wonderland and a stroll through the forests of Avatar, guests are guided by a butterfly, encouraged to interact with the environment, feed the animals, and collect crystals that will guide them home. Verse Immersive will introduce additional experiences later this spring and summer. All Verse stories last between thirty and sixty minutes.

"Verse will blow you away," says Ray Kallmeyer, CEO of Enklu, the company behind Verse Immersive. "There's an arms race in Immersive Entertainment raging right now. So many companies claim to be immersive or 'holographic'. We've been developing our technology for the better part of a decade. You've got to try it! Verse is the real deal."

Verse Immersive is open to the public at Block 37 in Chicago Wednesdays and Thursdays 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. and Sundays 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Tickets are $25-$50 and the experience is also available for groups and private events. For more information, visit versechicago.com.

About Verse Immersive:

Experience and technology reimagine interactive attractions with Verse Immersive. Guests enjoy cutting-edge augmented reality technology used by NASA to immerse themselves into breathtaking landscapes, solve puzzles, interact with mythical creatures, and rediscover their imaginations. Following a successful run at Navy Pier, Verse Immersive now makes its home at Block 37, marking the company's expansion to bringing innovative entertainment to a broader audience in the heart of Chicago's downtown. To learn more and purchase tickets visit versechicago.com.

Press Relations

Verse Immersive

contact@enklu.com

720.507.1274

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verse-immersive-the-worlds-first-holographic-theater-announces-open-run-move-to-block-37-301792244.html

SOURCE Verse Immersive