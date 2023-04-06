Pritzker Administration Announces $105 Million Investment for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

ILLINOIS, April 6 - Funding supports the construction of new health sciences building





Southern Illinois - Governor JB Pritzker announced the investment of more than $105 million for the construction of a health sciences building and renovations to existing buildings at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) campus. The funding is made possible by the Governor's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the largest capital plan in state history.





"The investment at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is one of many examples of how Rebuild Illinois prioritizes higher education," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Healthcare continues to be the fastest growing industry globally, so it is critical that Illinois students have the training, resources, and facilities required to be the best in their fields."





Funding will support renovating and connecting two existing buildings on University Park Drive. The scope of work also includes constructing a new 110,000 square foot building to accommodate the School of Pharmacy and School of Nursing. New classrooms, research laboratories, study areas, a nursing simulation laboratory, and administrative offices will be added. Site circulation improvements and resurfacing of two existing parking lots will also be completed.





The new health sciences complex will be designed and constructed to meet LEED Silver Certification. Activity will begin on site in spring 2023, with construction slated to begin in the fall. Project completion is anticipated for summer 2025.





"We are thankful to Governor Pritzker for this investment in SIUE," said SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD. "The construction of a new health sciences complex positions SIUE to continue to meet the demand for health care education and produce exceptional health care workers for the state. The new health sciences complex demonstrates our bold commitment to innovate and lead in health care education as it will house modern classrooms, simulation laboratories, student resources and study spaces."





"SIUE already serves its students and this community wonderfully, and this new complex will continue that tradition of excellence," said Edwardsville Mayor, Art Risavy. "We are eager to watch as this development takes shape, and happily anticipate its opening."





The Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB) will oversee the project in accordance with the protocol for state-appropriated construction projects. The design build firm is Clayco + Poetkker JV with Lamar Johnson Collaborative, Inc. and Christner, Inc. serving as the lead architects on the project. Hellmuth Obata & Kassabaum, Inc. has been selected as the bridging firm.





"The Illinois Capital Development Board is thrilled to partner with SIUE on this significant infrastructure investment at their campus," said Capital Development Board Executive Director, Jim Underwood. "We are hopeful this project will ensure campus buildings are compatible with the growing needs of SIUE students and faculty."





Governor Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan provides essential funding to support the revitalization and improvement of Illinois roadways, state facilities, universities, bridges, and railways over a six-year period. The initiative seeks to address critical infrastructure and economic opportunity.





Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River's rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 12,500.