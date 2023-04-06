Cuban-American physician based in Spain selected among the 100 best doctors in the world

Dr. Pablo Odeley Puente Fumero, a Cuban-American physician was selected by Top100doc 2022 as one of the 100 best doctors in the world.
MARCO ISLAND , FLORIDA , USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Pablo Odeley Puente Fumero, a Cuban-American physician currently practicing in Madrid, Spain, was selected by Top100doc 2022 as one of the 100 best doctors in the world. Top100doc is sometimes referenced in lists like Forbes magazine. With extensive professional experience, Dr. Puente is one of the most highly regarded physicians in Spain.
This is an annual recognition given to specialists and medical centers that have received excellent ratings from patients worldwide.
Born in Camagüey, Puente Fumero graduated from medical school in 2009 at the former Carlos J. Finlay Higher Institute of Medical Sciences, currently the University of Medical Sciences of Camagüey.
During his studies, he served as a volunteer at the Cuban Red Cross, where he became president of the national youth section between 2006 and 2009. With a master's degree in medical emergencies and autism, his professional career includes extensive international experience in countries such as Colombia, the United States, Spain, Venezuela, and Cuba.
Throughout his career, he has received "countless national and international recognitions for his outstanding medical and philanthropic work," as highlighted by the news agency Europa Press. Pablo Odeley Puente was already part of the select list of the world's best doctors in 2020-2021.
Among the distinctions he has received are: nomination as one of the best physicians in excellence and quality of service according to Topdoctors Spain 2021; finalist in the list of best doctors of Doctoralia 2022, as well as recognition from the Community of Madrid for his help to refugees from Ukraine.
He made national news for the Latin community in the United States in 2015 when, in the midst of the refugee crisis in Costa Rica, he assisted migrants -many of them Cubans- who were stranded in camps and in precarious conditions. He is known on the Telemundo 51 news network for giving informative interviews on health topics. With extensive professional experience, Dr. Puente is one of the most highly regarded physicians in Spain, where he works as a general practitioner in Madrid. He also provides services to insurers such as Sanitas, DKV, Allianz, Axa, Vivaz, Divina Pastora, Alan, among others. A pioneer in modern online consultation platforms, he was the first physician to use the REMPE electronic prescription service in the Canary Islands.
Pablo Odeley Puente Fumero is part of the International Scientific Research Group MD Group, based in London, UK.
