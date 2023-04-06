NOW HIRING! Two New Positions Open at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 3

Fee Programs Unit

1 Vacancy

TBI Headquarters

Davidson County

Job Duties:

The Criminal History Examiner 3 (CHE3) will be assigned to the Tennessee Open Records Information Services (TORIS) or Tennessee Applicant Processing System (TAPS). The CHE III will serve as the lead responsibilities, including but not limited to the following: provide training to new employees, ensure unit peers, vendors, and all appropriate Bureau personnel understand the standard processes and procedures of TORIS/TAPS during each business day. Review TORIS/TAPS transactions information daily. Updates the subject’s criminal history in the Tennessee Criminal History database (CCH) and forward the information to the appropriate state and/or federal agency for updating in their database. Resolve conflicts concerning complex criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, or law enforcement agencies. Whether name-based or fingerprint-based, evaluate criminal history information to ensure record information complies with state and federal laws.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Two years of college coursework at an accredited college or university and experience equivalent to three years of full-time experience processing, receiving, filing and/or disseminating criminal history information within a criminal justice setting.

Monthly Salary: $3,150 -$4,733

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 44946. This position will be posted on

April 6, 2023 – April 12, 2023, for five (5) business days.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1

Forensic Chemistry Unit

1 Vacancy

TBI Nashville Crime Laboratory

Davidson County

Job Duties:

Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry.

A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Monthly Salary: $3,777 – $5,860

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 44947.This position will be posted on April 6, 2023 – April 12, 2023 for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.