60 Bucks Mobile Grooming Will Rebrand to Thrifty Mobile Grooming, to Reflect Growth

Thrifty Mobile Grooming (formerly 60 Bucks Mobile Grooming) has announced that it has completed a major rebranding to reflect the company's growth and expansion in recent years. The rebranding includes a new name, logo, and website design that reflects the company's focus on pet-friendly mobile grooming services.
Thrifty Mobile Grooming is the preferred choice for local Bay Area, California residents, offering mobile pet grooming services for complete convenience. With a team of experienced and insured groomers, the company ensures the safety and satisfaction of all pets during the grooming process.
"We are thrilled to announce our rebranding as Thrifty Mobile Grooming," said the company's spokesperson. "Our new name, logo, and website redesign all reflect our commitment to providing affordable, high-quality mobile grooming services for pets and their owners in California."
The company offers four types of pet grooming services, including basic, standard, premium, and cat grooming. All haircut services include a wash and conditioner with a full body massage, blow dry, nail trimming, anal glands expression, and haircut. The bathing service includes a wash and conditioner with a full body massage, blow dry, nail trimming, and anal glands expression.
"We love all animals and strive to provide the highest level of service and bonding between pets and our groomers," said the company's spokesperson. "Our mobile grooming salon is designed to ensure the comfort and safety of pets during the grooming process."
Thrifty Mobile Grooming has received top ratings from satisfied customers in California, with many praising the company's professionalism, promptness, and kindness to pets.
"I had a wonderful experience with Shiny Song from Thrifty Mobile Grooming," said one customer. "They did a great job on my large labradoodle, and I will certainly be using them again."
For more information about Thrifty Mobile Grooming's pet-friendly mobile grooming services in California, visit their website https://www.thriftymobilegrooming.com/ or contact their team directly.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.