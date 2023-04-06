Submit Release
TERRELL OWENS ANNOUNCED AS CHAIR FOR THE DUNK COLLECTIVE ADVISORY BOARD

The Hamilt0n Brand LLP Selected Terrell “T.O.” Owens To Lead The Dunk Collective Advisory Board

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hamilt0n Brand (THB) CEO Anthony Hamilton, Jr and THB President Elliott Charles have named Terrell “T.O.” Owens as Advisory Board Chairman for the recently announced venture The Dunk Collective (DunkCollective.com).

Owens, former NFL standout wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer, will join the executive leadership of The Dunk Collective and will work with The Hamilt0n Brand to provide strategic guidance related to the business development and board selection for The Dunk Collective. The ten (10) athlete creators that have launched this initiative will collaborate on live events, content creation, brand partnerships, and community initiatives.

Upcoming appearances and other events will be announced www.dunkcollective.com. For booking information related to The Dunk Collective please contact info@hamilt0njr.com. Follow @hamilt0njrbranding.co on Instagram to learn more. For exclusive content or updates join our members at https://www.dunkcollective.com.

