THE HAMILT0N BRAND LLP NOW AN OFFICIAL META MEDIA PARTNER

GREENVILLE, SC, US, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hamilt0n Brand (THB) announces their official partnership with Meta Media. As an official Meta Media Partner THB can now assist its sports clients with services such as requesting a verified badge, changing name or username, merging duplicate accounts, reporting hacked/fake accounts, reporting account issues, and requesting access to media products and other features.

The Hamilt0n Brand (THB), founded by professional athlete and creator Anthony Hamilton, Jr, and former NCAA Division I athletic director Elliott A. Charles provides educational services related to social media marketing, brand engagement, and content creation for individual clients and organizations.

“We are excited to further engage athletes, staff, executives, institutions, and organizations across all levels of sport while THB continues to grow with trusted partners. Our enhanced capability to service our clients will allow for us to continue to cultivate genuine connections between sports creators, brands, organizations, and resources within the marketplace.” Charles said.

CEO Anthony Hamilton, Jr has recently established brand relationships with Bose and AT&T. Hamilton, Jr. is also set to appear in the upcoming movie release of White Men Can Jump.

For more information on THB services please visit www.hamilt0njr.com. Follow @hamilt0njr and @hamilt0njrbranding.co on Instagram to learn more. For exclusive content or updates join our members at https://www.hamilt0njr.com/members

