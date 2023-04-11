Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance Welcomes New Members

New MBC Alliance Members

We know that we are stronger together – and by growing the diversity, resources and knowledge of our coalition we can make an even greater impact to transform the lives of people living with MBC.” — Laurie Campbell, Executive Director

NEW YORK, NY, US, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Alliance is delighted to have welcomed more than a dozen new members since last fall, expanding the breadth and depth of its coalition to make greater progress towards transforming the lives of people living with MBC.

As a dynamic collective of cancer nonprofits, pharmaceutical and biotech industry members, and individual patient advocates, the Alliance is tackling the new strategic goals of advocating to prioritize critical research and making clinical trials more patient-centric; removing barriers to standards of care; and integrating quality of life services and care into all treatment planning.

“We are excited to continue to expand our membership and increase our partnerships to better support the MBC community,” said Laurie Campbell, Executive Director of the Alliance. “We know that we are stronger together – and by growing the diversity, resources and knowledge of our coalition we can make an even greater impact to transform the lives of people living with metastatic breast cancer.”

NEW NONPROFIT MEMBERS

The Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance

The Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance brings men with breast cancer together with researchers, clinicians and oncologists around the world for the purpose of advancing research, clinical trials and treatments for men diagnosed with breast cancer. Its mission is to advocate for all men diagnosed with breast cancer to ensure they receive equal access to support and treatment; to serve as a source of support and resources for the men, their caregivers, and their families; to ensure that men are appropriately represented in research and clinical trials, and to recruit volunteer “ambassadors” to increase awareness of breast cancer in men on a global scale.

METAvivor

A nonprofit dedicated to supporting women and men living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, METAvivor’s mission is to fund MBC research to transition the disease from terminal to survivable with a good quality of life. The organization also provides peer support to those living with metastatic breast cancer, along with education, advocacy training and opportunities, and disease awareness.

The Pink Fund

As a 501(c)(3), the Pink Fund provides financial support to breast cancer patients in active treatment to help them meet basic needs, decrease stress levels, and allow them to focus on healing while improving survivorship outcomes. The organization’s 90-day grant program allows patients to meet their critical expenses for housing, transportation, utilities, and insurance.

Touch4Life

As an organization committed to breast health equity, Touch4Life’s mission is to increase the breast health IQ of BIPOC and underserved communities and eliminate breast cancer outcomes disparities. By providing this education and empowerment, Touch4Life’s goal is to decrease the incidence of late stage de novo (new) breast cancer diagnoses.

NEW INDUSTRY MEMBER

Stemline Therapeutics / Menarini Group

Stemline Therapeutics is part of the Menarini Group, a leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, focused on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs with products for oncology, cardiology, pneumology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, diabetology, inflammation, and analgesia. Stemline is focused on improving the lives of cancer patients by developing and commercializing novel first-in-class therapeutics. To learn more about their current breast cancer pipeline, visit menarini.com.

NEW INDIVIDUAL MEMBERS

The Alliance is also excited to welcome the following eight new Patient/Advocate Members. The patient voice is vital to our work, so we are happy to grow our membership to more accurately represent the diversity of the MBC Community.

Barbara Bigelow

Janice Cowden

Danielle File

Sheila Godreau

Nancy Herard-Marshall

Ellen Landsberger

Gwen Manchion

Sheila Pettiford

About the MBC Alliance

Founded in 2013, the Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance is a consortium made up of representatives from 36 nonprofit organizations and 11 international pharmaceutical and biotech companies, along with 32 individual advocates—many of whom are living with MBC. The organization’s mission is to extend life, enhance quality of life, and end suffering and death from MBC by advancing MBC research; improving access to quality treatments and care; and empowering people through increased education and information about the disease, and access to available resources. Visit the Alliance website to explore a searchable library of programs and support services from member organizations focused on meeting the needs of people living with MBC.