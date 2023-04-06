Submit Release
Homicide: 200 Block of Wayne Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in the 200 block of Wayne Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:31 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Tyrone Reid, of Capitol Heights, MD.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

