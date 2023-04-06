Justice Liu to chair the American Academy of Arts and Sciences Board of Directors

Justice Goodwin Liu was elected a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences four years ago. Now he’s been chosen as chair of the Academy’s board of directors. Merrill Balassone’s news release for California Courts reports, “Founded in 1780 by John Adams, John Hancock, and others, the academy is one of the nation’s most prestigious honor societies that recognizes global leaders across diverse fields who are addressing societal challenges and advancing the public good.”