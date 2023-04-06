Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotic smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station stop a narcotic smuggle attempt in Laredo, Texas.

On April 5, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties noticed several individuals crossing the Rio Grande with several black bundles. As agents proceeded to apprehend them, the individuals dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico.

Agents were able to seize four bundles. The bundles tested positive for marijuana and had a total weight of 287.7 lbs. with a street value of $230,160.

Follow @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos. Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.

Follow Laredo Sector on Twitter & Instagram at USBPChiefLRT and on Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector .

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol while remaining anonymous at 1-800-343-1994.