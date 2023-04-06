Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,251 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,869 in the last 365 days.

CBP Officers Seize 223 Pounds of DMT at Gateway International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Gateway International Bridge intercepted a significant load of alleged dimethyltryptamine, commonly known as DMT, hidden within a 2007 BMW.

“Our CBP officers used multiple law enforcement tools to carry out this extraordinary seizure and our streets and neighborhoods are safer for it,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing 223 pounds of dimethyltryptamine (DMT) seized by CBP officers at Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas.

The seizure took place on Friday, Mar. 31, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 41-year-old female United States citizen attempted entry into the United States driving a 2007 BMW. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 42 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 223.37 pounds of alleged DMT.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and turned her over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP Officers Seize 223 Pounds of DMT at Gateway International Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more