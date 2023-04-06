Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Extends Application Deadline for the Broadband Infrastructure Program

Eligible sub-recipients have until April 21 to apply for more than $247 million in funding to expand broadband infrastructure

Tallahassee, FL – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that the deadline to apply for funding through the Broadband Infrastructure Program has been extended to Friday, April 21, 2023. Eligible sub-recipients can apply for more than $247 million in funding available for broadband infrastructure expansion through the Broadband Infrastructure Program.

The Broadband Infrastructure Program, allocated by the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, aims to expand and improve broadband Internet infrastructure with a focus on workforce, education and health monitoring. The program prioritizes unserved and underserved Florida communities in addition to communities with Internet service speeds below symmetrical download and upload speeds of 100Mbps.

Eligible sub-recipients include municipalities, county governments, non-profits, or private entities (such as Internet Service Providers), co-operatives, and electric utilities. DEO hosted a technical assistance webinar to provide potential applicants with information about the Broadband Infrastructure Program and how to apply. The webinar slides and other resources are available at www.FloridaJobs.org/Broadband to help eligible sub-recipients prepare and complete their application by Friday, April 21, 2023.

About DEO

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity combines the state’s economic, workforce, and community development efforts, expediting economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities and promote economic resiliency. For more information, including valuable resources for employers and job seekers, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org.



###