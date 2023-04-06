Governor Carney Plans to End Public Health Emergency Order in May

Plan is consistent with federal public health emergency expiration

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday announced his intention to end the State of Delaware’s Public Health Emergency order at the end of the day on May 11, 2023, absent any unanticipated developments. The expected end date would be the same date the federal Public Health Emergency is set to expire.

“Consistent with the ending of the federal public health emergency, and with Delaware’s continued progress in moving beyond COVID-19, we’ll plan to end our public health order this May,” said Governor Carney. “We will keep working with businesses and the health care industry as we finalize this transition. Thank you to each and every Delawarean who helped us get to where we are today.”

Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency orders must be renewed every 30 days. Governor Carney extended the public health emergency order on March 31, 2023, and will plan to formally extend the state’s order once more in April. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Governor Carney plans to terminate the order on May 11, 2023.