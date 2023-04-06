Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,270 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,866 in the last 365 days.

Ashtabula Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Raping Children

(JEFFERSON, Ohio) — Stewart Stacy of Ashtabula County has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for raping multiple children, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“The forceful violation of children is unthinkable, heinous evil that deserves the harshest punishment possible,” Yost said. “I’m grateful for the jury’s discernment and for Senior Assistant Attorney General Kara Keating, who secured this life sentence. This defendant will rape no children in prison. Punishment is important, but keeping this man away from children and the rest of society is even more important.”

Stacy, 55, was sentenced this afternoon in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court. Found to be a sexually violent predator, he will not have the opportunity for parole.

On Monday, a jury found Stacy guilty of two counts of child rape with force, each a first-degree felony. The victims were under 10 years of age when the crime was committed. Stacy was also found guilty of four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony.

Two co-defendants were previously sentenced to prison in the case. Cherise Griffith was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years in 2020 and Dannail Obhof was sentenced to 25 years in prison the same year.

The cases were investigated by the Ashtabula Police Department and the Conneaut Police Department. The Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted each case.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

You just read:

Ashtabula Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Raping Children

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more