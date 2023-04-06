Province Passes Saskatchewan Firearms Act

CANADA, April 6 - Released on April 6, 2023

Today government passed The Saskatchewan Firearms Act to enhance public safety across Saskatchewan and protect the rights of lawful firearms owners.

"It is important for Saskatchewan to have its own provincial firearms legislation to ensure the concerns of responsible firearms owners are taken into account," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "This legislation will create a strong, consistent framework to enhance public safety and support the proud tradition of responsible firearms use and ownership in this province."

The Act will:

With respect to recent changes by the federal government that impact lawful firearms owners: establish licensing requirements for seizure agents involved in firearms expropriation; require and oversee fair compensation for any firearms being seized; and require forensic and ballistic testing of seized firearms.

Establish a provincial firearms regulatory system that will promote the safe and responsible use of firearms.

This legislation will be primarily administered by the Saskatchewan Firearms Office. The Office will also take on an expanded role in prosecuting non-violent provincial firearms offenses.

"The Saskatchewan Firearms Act is critical to our work to improve public safety, promote responsible firearms ownership and assist the police in addressing crimes committed with illegal firearms," Chief Firearms Officer Robert Freberg said. "This legislation, and the significant funding we have received in this year's provincial budget, will be put to good use as we continue to develop the Saskatchewan Firearms Office."

Government has dedicated approximately $8.9 million to the Saskatchewan Firearms Office in the 2023-24 budget, which will include funding for initiatives such as:

Creating a Central Management and Services (CMS) unit to administer the Firearms Act in Saskatchewan, which includes jurisdiction over the licensing, storage, transportation and carrying of firearms ($2.2 million);

Establishing a Firearms Compensation Committee to determine the fair market value of any firearms, ammunition and related accessories being expropriated by the federal government ($1.3 million);

Constructing a Saskatchewan Firearms Ballistics Lab to support police services and provide timely access to Saskatchewan-based ballistics and firearms expertise ($927,000); and,

Enhancing training and education regarding safe storage and firearms licensing.

