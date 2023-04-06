Province Passes Saskatchewan Firearms Act

There were 1,353 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,811 in the last 365 days.
CANADA, April 6 - Released on April 6, 2023
Today government passed The Saskatchewan Firearms Act to enhance public safety across Saskatchewan and protect the rights of lawful firearms owners.
"It is important for Saskatchewan to have its own provincial firearms legislation to ensure the concerns of responsible firearms owners are taken into account," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "This legislation will create a strong, consistent framework to enhance public safety and support the proud tradition of responsible firearms use and ownership in this province."
The Act will:
This legislation will be primarily administered by the Saskatchewan Firearms Office. The Office will also take on an expanded role in prosecuting non-violent provincial firearms offenses.
"The Saskatchewan Firearms Act is critical to our work to improve public safety, promote responsible firearms ownership and assist the police in addressing crimes committed with illegal firearms," Chief Firearms Officer Robert Freberg said. "This legislation, and the significant funding we have received in this year's provincial budget, will be put to good use as we continue to develop the Saskatchewan Firearms Office."
Government has dedicated approximately $8.9 million to the Saskatchewan Firearms Office in the 2023-24 budget, which will include funding for initiatives such as:
Saskatchewan, which includes jurisdiction over the licensing, storage, transportation and carrying of firearms ($2.2 million);
