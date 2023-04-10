Ward 8 Electronics Recycling Event Welcomes All Residents, Small Businesses and Small Non-Profits

Scan this code to access a list of acceptable items and event details for 2023.
Join us for this weekend's event.
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reverse Logistics Group - a licensed representative of companies that produce the world’s most popular electronic products - is working with the District of Columbia’s Department of Energy and Environment to offer residents, small businesses and small non-profits in [Ward 7/Ward 8] safe and easily accessible opportunities to recycle old and outdated devices.
If you can’t use or fix it - It’s time to Recycle it!
We will be in your neighborhood on Saturday, April 15th from 10am to 2pm. Our Collection vehicle will be located on the corner of Sumner Rd SE & Wade Rd SE (near Barry Farm Recreation Center). Participants can bring their electronic items in as-is condition to the truck and we take it from there.
Items we can accept for recycling include: computers, tablets, monitors,TVs, desktop printers, mice, keyboards, video game consoles, and cell phones.
Please note, we cannot accept any items that are not listed on the acceptable items list.
RLG and its electronics manufacturer partners are committed to making it easy for District residents to recycle unwanted electronic items and divert recyclable products from landfills. As an industry leader in electronics takeback services, RLG employs the highest standards for handling electronic returns from start to finish.
About RLG: Reverse Logistics Group is a global 4PL service provider specializing in the development, operation, and regulatory compliance of tailored end-to-end solutions for all aspects of product take-back and returns management.
