DNR enforcement actions, published 4/6/2023

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions 

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Cass County
Mammoet USA North Inc.
Comply with all laws applicable to discharging a pollutant into a water of the State; pay $840.51 in fish restitution and investigative costs; and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Iowa County
Jon Gingerich
Develop and submit for approval a standard operating procedure for manure land application; ensure that manure land application is conducted by a certified commercial manure operator; and pay a $2,000 administrative penalty.

Keokuk County
Dan Brubaker
Pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Madison County
McCartney Trim Corporation d/b/a Three60 Homes and McCartney Building Corporation
Comply with all conditions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Sioux County
Siouxland Energy Cooperative
Properly install and operate the baghouse on the corn bin; conduct weekly method 22 visual checks of emissions from the corn bin; submit excess emission reports if dust is observed from the corn bin; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Wright County
Hy-line North America, LLC
Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

