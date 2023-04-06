Submit Release
Air Quality permits under review, published 4/6/2023

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Pottawattamie County
Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC – 10868 189th St., Council Bluffs.
Project No. 22-372, Modification of existing PSD permits by adding operating and maintenance requirements. The public comment period ends May 7. 

