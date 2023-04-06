Discover Stunning Jewelry Collections and Unbeatable Savings at The Diamond Store's 1st Annual Spring Designer Showcase

Details for The 1st Annual Spring Designer Showcase at The Diamond Store in Tucson
The Diamond Store in Tucson, AZ is hosting its 1st Annual Spring Designer Showcase from April 14-16, 2023. Top jewelry designers, 25% off prices, and more.
— Birko Roland
TUCSON, AZ, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diamond Store is excited to announce its 1st Annual Spring Designer Showcase, a three-day event starting on Friday, April 14th, 2023, and ending on Sunday, April 16th, 2023. The showcase will be held at 4205 N Campbell Ave #135, Tucson, AZ 85719.
This Tucson original event offers jewelry and diamond lovers the opportunity to experience top jewelry designers showcasing their exquisite collections with incredible savings. Plus, attendees will receive a 25% discount on the already great prices, making it an exceptional opportunity to add some timeless pieces to their jewelry collection.
The showcase will feature a variety of designers, each with their own distinct styles and designs, ensuring that there is something for everyone. Visitors will have the chance to meet the designers, learn about their design process, and even make special requests. In addition to the wide array of engagement rings, wedding bands, and other assorted diamond jewelry, attendees will also be treated to hors d'oeuvres from local favorite Med Cuisine. The Diamond Store is dedicated to providing an immersive and enjoyable experience for every one of its guests, and this event promises to do just that.
"We're thrilled to be hosting our 1st Annual Spring Designer Showcase and to give our customers the opportunity to see some of the most stunning jewelry collections from our top designers," said Birko Roland, one of the founders of The Diamond Store. "We're confident that this event will be a huge success and we're excited to see everyone there!"
Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to see and purchase some of the most magnificent and rare jewelry designs at unbelievable prices. Mark your calendar for the 14th to the 16th of April and join us at The Diamond Store's 1st Annual Spring Designer Showcase. For more information, please contact The Diamond Store Tucson at 520-605-6935.
About The Diamond Store
As one of America’s leading importers of natural and lab created diamonds with operations throughout the nation, The Diamond Store is revolutionizing the way you buy loose diamonds and fine jewelry. Their carefully selected team of diamond specialists are dedicated to providing a detailed education and expert guidance along with the largest selection of loose diamonds with unrivaled value in the West. World class showrooms offering hundreds of engagement rings and wedding bands. The Diamond Store also has an extensive selection of diamond jewelry such as earrings, pendants, bracelets, fashion rings, and so much more.
