Go Bold Digital Launches to Provide Easy, Beautiful Websites for New Coaches
Go Bold Digital launches turnkey web solution for coaches, offering stunning websites with marketing tools to land new clients at 25% off to early sign-ups.
Coaching helped me go from stuck to invigorated, but I realized coaches needed help scaling online, and easily attracting new leads. That's why I built this platform. To help coaches find new clients!”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Go Bold Digital, a business that offers a turnkey web solution for new coaches, today announced its launch.
— Dan Goers, Owner of Go Bold Digital
The company’s mission is to provide stunning, done-for-you websites with built-in marketing tools, designed to help land new clients for coaches—which for right now comes with a special launch event: the first five clients can receive this package at a 25% discount.
“Starting a coaching business is hard, and landing new clients can seem impossible, especially doing everything yourself,” said Dan Goers, CEO of Go Bold Digital. “That’s why we’re offering this package so coaches can just skip straight to changing more lives without wasting time and money trying to do it alone.”
Go Bold’s solution provides a complete website and marketing ecosystem for career, business, or life coaches. This offering comes with branding, copy, a lead magnet, an email marketing funnel, and a website. The final deliverables are tailored to preference after an introductory period of questions.
“Coaching helped me go from stuck to invigorated, but I realized a lot of coaches needed help scaling online, and easily attracting new leads,” said Goers. “We believe that our experience in this arena can impart our clients with the edge they need to succeed.”
Go Bold Digital is currently offering their solution with over $1500 off for the first five sign-ups. For more information, please visit gobolddigital.com.
