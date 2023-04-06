HDOT dedicates April to Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Main, News Posted on Apr 6, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) dedicates the month of April to “Distracted Driving Awareness Month,” a national campaign urging motorists to focus solely on driving and to avoid all distractions.

Distracted driving involves any activity that diverts the driver’s attention from the roadway. These actions may include but are not limited to, the use of a cell phone or other handheld devices, eating or drinking, adjusting the radio station, applying makeup, reading, or using a navigation system.

“Distracted driving puts your life and the lives of others in danger,” said HDOT Director Ed Sniffen. “Any non-driving action will significantly increase your risk of a collision. As a passenger, remind your driver to pay attention to the road. As a parent, remind your child about the responsibilities that come with driving. And as a driver, focus on the road and keep your passengers and road users safe.”

HDOT will be joining the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), and the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) for a community event in Kapolei at the intersection of Kaimalie Street and Kapolei Parkway, on Tuesday, April 11, at 7 a.m. The community regularly expresses concerns about distracted and speeding drivers in this area, especially when children are present.

HDOT will be handing out stickers to the keiki with the decal displayed below. People interested in requesting sticker merchandise are asked to call the HDOT Public Affairs Office at 808-587-2160.

Other community events scheduled statewide are listed below:

O‘ahu

Monday, April 3 – Monday, April 10.

Honolulu Police Department: Connect to Disconnect Mobilized Enforcement and Community Awareness

Tuesday, April 11

Joint Distracted Driving Awareness Month Community Event

Kapolei

Hawai‘i Island

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Hawai‘i County Police Department: Connect to Disconnect Mobilized Enforcement and Community Awareness

Kea‘au – 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

North Hilo – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hilo – 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Maui

Monday, April 3 and Monday, April 10

Maui Police Department: Connect to Disconnect Mobilized Enforcement and Community Awareness

HDOT reminds motorists that in accordance with Hawai‘i Revised Statute 291-12, the fine for distracted driving starts at $297, and no person under the age of 18 may use a hands-free mobile electronic device while operating a motor vehicle. Fines are subject to increase for violations in a school zone or construction area.

