Puʻunēnē Avenue Improvements Project dedicated

Main, News Posted on Apr 17, 2026 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – Governor Josh Green, Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) Director Ed Sniffen along with distinguished guests, participated in the dedication of the Puʻunēnē Avenue Improvements Project on Friday, April 17.

The nearly $26 million project, which was delivered on time and on budget, expands Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) to four lanes between West and East Wākea Avenues and Kuihelani Highway (Route 380).

Included in the project are dedicated bike lanes, ADA‑compliant sidewalks, upgraded drainage, modernized traffic signals and lighting, and the incorporation of sustainable landscaping with native, drought‑tolerant plants.

The project was designed to increase roadway safety and enhance freight and vehicle circulation by developing the highway to serve as a principal arterial for Central Maui.

“Keeping our communities healthy and safe is one of my top priorities,” said Governor Green. “The improvements on Puʻunēnē Avenue achieve this by enhancing drainage and creating safer spaces for people to walk and bike. As always, we’re grateful for the support of the Federal Highways Administration and appreciative of the project team for delivering these improvements on time and on budget.”

Funding for the project comes from the Federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, $20.4M and the state, $5.1M.

“I cannot overstate the importance of Kahului for freight and economic development on Maui,” Director Sniffen said. “Puʻunēnē Avenue leads right to Kahului Harbor and is a stone’s throw away from our second-busiest airport in the state. Our improvements create consistency by matching up to the existing lanes past Wākea and improve access for nearby schools and businesses in Central Maui.”

The new lanes were opened at 7 a.m., Thursday, April 16. The project broke ground in November 2024.

Contractor for the project was Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company and the designer was Wilson Okamoto Corporation.

For photos see below:

Photo 1:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/PuuneneDedication1-scaled.jpeg

Caption: From left, Governor Josh Green; Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) Director Ed Sniffen; Maui County Council Member Kauanoe Batangan; HDOT Deputy Director of Highways Robin Shishido; Maui Mayor Richard Bissen; Sr. Vice President, Heavy Division, Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co. Len Dempsey and Kahu Kalani Wong, bless the Puʻunēnē Avenue Improvements Project on Friday, April 17.

Photo 2:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Puunene-Road-2.jpg

Caption: The Puʻunene Avenue Improvements Project added new lanes between West and East Wākea Avenues and Kuihelani Highway (Route 380). The new lanes opened on Thursday, April 16.

Photo 3:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Puunnene-Road-1–scaled.jpg

Caption: The Puʻunene Avenue Improvements Project added new lanes between West and East Wākea Avenues and Kuihelani Highway (Route 380), along with new sidewalks and native plants, including ʻAkiʻaki grass which is seen here next to the road.

Photo 4:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Puunene-Road-4-scaled.jpg

Caption: The Puʻunene Avenue Improvements Project added new lanes between West and East Wākea Avenues and Kuihelani Highway (Route 380). There are also new sidewalks and new bike lanes.

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