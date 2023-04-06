€450 million Italian scheme to support production of renewable hydrogen approved by EU Commission

World Hydrogen & Renewables Italy on 2-4 May 2024, in Milan, will address the key issues and challenges of Italy’s potential as a European clean energy and hydrogen hub
This Italian scheme will support the production of renewable hydrogen to foster the transition to a net-zero economy
This €450 million scheme will allow Italy to accelerate the deployment of renewable hydrogen capacities, in line with the EU Hydrogen Strategy. The measure will also help Italy reduce its dependence..”
— Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President, EU Commission
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, it was announced that the European Commission approved a €450 million scheme by the Italian government to support investments in the integrated production of green hydrogen and renewable power in brownfield industrial areas.
The funding from the €191.5bn post-pandemic National Recovery and Resilience Plan will provide up to €20m towards investment costs per project, which will be selected by the country’s 20 regions and autonomous provinces in competitive bidding processes.
As more subsidies and projects continue to be announced, there has never been a more crucial time for the clean energy value chain to come together and begin work on the much-needed collaboration and knowledge exchange that will enable the success of these projects. With a generous supply of natural resources, a mature existing gas infrastructure network, and its strategic geographical location between North Africa and the rest of Europe, the country’s potential as a European hydrogen hub is undeniable.
Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President, EU Commission, in charge of competition policy, said, “This €450 million scheme will allow Italy to accelerate the deployment of renewable hydrogen capacities, in line with the EU Hydrogen Strategy. The measure will also help Italy reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels, in line with the REPowerEU Plan, while ensuring that any potential competition distortions are kept to the minimum.”
World Hydrogen & Renewables Italy [2-4 May 2024, Milan] will address the key issues and challenges of Italy’s potential as a European clean energy and hydrogen hub
Organised by World Hydrogen Leaders, the World Hydrogen & Renewables Italy conference & networking forum (previously E-Talia and World Hydrogen Italy) taking place from 2 - 4 May, in Milan, will address these opportunities, and the challenges that need to be overcome to accelerate both renewable energy and clean hydrogen in Italy and beyond in a fully integrated and robust content programme.
During the 3 conference days, over 80 industry thought leaders will talk renewables and hydrogen presented in interactive presentations and panel discussions on key topics including the security of energy with renewables and hydrogen, investment, the route to market, authorisation of projects, battery storage and its potential to transform the energy landscape, hydrogen projects in Italy, off-take, import/export markets and more.
Ricardo Bernabei, Head of Project Development and Delivery, Hydrogen, BU Decarbonization at Snam, has recently confirmed his participation as a speaker at World Hydrogen & Renewables Italy 2023, 2-4 May 2023, Milan
Join Riccardo as he participates on the Integrating Hydrogen & Renewables to Develop the Energy Transition in Italy, panel discussion on Wednesday 3rd May at 12:30 – 13:10.
This panel moderated by Neethu Varghese, Doctoral Researcher, University of Genoa, will also feature Antonio Iliceto, International Operations, CIGRE, Stefano Campanari, Professor of Systems for Energy and Environment, Politecnico di Milano, and Helena Anderson, Founder & COO, Ikigai Capital.
