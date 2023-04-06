Congresswomen Tlaib, and Dingell Re-Introduce Resolution Recognizing National Arab American Heritage Month

Today, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell Introduced a Resolution Honoring National Arab American Heritage Month
is important that Arab Americans receive the recognition they deserve, and that all Americans acknowledge Arab Americans’ significant contributions as integral members of American society”
— Warren David, President, Arab America
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-06) introduced a resolution honoring Arab American Heritage Month, a month-long celebration held in April to recognize the incredible contributions Arab Americans have made in the United States.
“It is always an honor to introduce a resolution uplifting Arab American Heritage Month,” said Congresswoman Tlaib. “As a proud and unapologetic Arab American woman serving in Congress, and the Congresswoman to represent one of the largest Arab American communities in the country, I know how important it is that our community feels seen and celebrated by our federal government. Arab Americans have made invaluable contributions to our country, and I look forward to seeing this resolution adopted.”
This introduction comes after President Biden issued a proclamation declaring April 2023 Arab American Heritage Month. This is the first time a president has honored the Arab American community with this tribute.
“This is the first time in our nation’s history that a president has honored our community by issuing this proclamation and it represents a major step forward in the fight to end the systemic erasure of Arab Americans in the United States,” Congresswoman Tlaib continued. “As a mother of two young Arab American boys, it means so much to truly feel seen. I look forward to continuing to partner with the President to get April permanently designated as Arab American Heritage Month, and ensure that the Middle Eastern and North African community finally receives the recognition and resources they deserve from our federal government.”
“In Southeast Michigan and across America, Arab Americans are part of the fabric of our country,” said Congresswoman Dingell. “Arab Americans have been an integral part of Michigan’s identity, sharing their culture and traditions with us. They are doctors, teachers, small business owners, service members, and most importantly, neighbors and friends. Arab Americans are among the most loyal and patriotic Americans I know and have helped shape our state and nation for the better. I’m proud to recognize April as Arab American Heritage Month to celebrate the accomplishments and impact of this community.”
“Our gratitude goes to Congresswomen Tlaib and Dingell for their efforts in introducing this resolution. With President Biden’s historic proclamation issued last Friday, we are optimistic that the resolution will be passed. It is important that Arab Americans receive the recognition they deserve, and that all Americans acknowledge Arab Americans’ significant contributions as integral members of American society, ” said Warren David, President of Arab America and Co-Founder of the Arab America Foundation.
During the month of April, the Arab America Foundation formally recognizes the achievements of Arab Americans through the celebration of National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM). Across the country, cultural institutions, school districts, municipalities, state legislatures, public servants, and non-profit organizations issue proclamations and engage in special events that celebrate our community’s rich heritage and numerous contributions to society.
Arab America and the Arab America Foundation launched the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative in 2017, with just a handful of states recognizing the initiative. Each year, our grass-roots network of over 250 Arab American volunteers in 28 states gathers hundreds of proclamations from their states, counties, municipalities, and local school districts.
On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Amazon Headquarters, the Arab America Foundation will host a commemorative event entitled, National Arab American Heritage Month Commemoration 2023. The event aims to honor the remarkable contributions made by Arab Americans and will be attended by public officials, community leaders, and other distinguished guests. In addition to celebrating the rich and diverse Arab heritage and culture, attendees will enjoy cultural performances such as music, dance, art, and authentic Arab cuisine. Both Congresswomen Tlaib (confirmed) and Dingell have been invited along with other dignitaries.
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit educational and cultural organization that promotes the Arab heritage in the U.S., educates Americans about the Arab heritage and identity, and connects and empowers Arab Americans
