Staffing Agency Launches Meaningful Service Help Your Man Today Land a Sweet Job

Help Recruiting for Good Help Your Man Land a Sweet Job He Deserves and Earn Sweet Travel Reward www.HelpYourManToday.com
Refer your talented boyfriend or husband to land a sweet job with Recruiting for Good's help, they complete 90 days of employment, you earn $2500 Travel Gift Card www.TheSweetestHotels.com
Help Recruiting for Good Help Your Man Land a Sweet Job He Deserves and Earn Sweet Travel Reward www.HelpYourManToday.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds for kid programs; and rewards candidate referrals with sweet travel.
Help Recruiting for Good Help Your Talented Man Land a Sweet Job and Earn Sweet Reward Travel Together!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency in the world helping companies find and hire talented professionals to self-fund sweet kid mentoring programs preparing them for life.
1. Refer your boyfriend or husband for a sweet tech job to Recruiting for Good.
2. Once they complete 90 days of employment (you earn a sweet travel reward).
3. Earn $2500 travel gift card to enjoy the sweetest hotels, luxury cruises, or adventure travel.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "Behind every great lucky man; there is a greater woman who loves him dearly and looks after his best interests."
About
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
How do we appreciate candidates? For over 25 years, Recruiting for Good has represented and looked out for candidates. When you land a job with us, you help us make a difference in kids' lives too! Complete 90 days of employment and join the club 'we party for good.' Every time, you refer a friend who successfully completes their probation; you earn The Sweetest Vegas Weekend (Foodie, Music, or Sports). www.3DaystoParty.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.