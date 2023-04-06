To-Increase Acquires AX for Pharma

To-Increase, a global Independent Software Vendor for Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications has acquired AX for Pharma, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 ISV.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To-Increase, a leading global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications has acquired AX for Pharma, another Microsoft Dynamics 365 ISV focused in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries.

AX for Pharma was advised by martinwolf, a global leader in mid-market mergers and acquisitions focusing on Microsoft channel partners, as well as MSPs, MSSPs, IT Services and VARs.

AX for Pharma utilizes Microsoft Dynamics 365 to assist in manufacturing safer and higher-quality drugs through cutting-edge platforms titled the Enterprise Suite. The Enterprise Suite enables these companies to comply with industry-specific regulations and guidelines.

“The martinwolf team did an extraordinary job shepherding our transaction to a successful conclusion. We selected martinwolf based on their global reputation for getting deals done in the Microsoft channel but also recognized their ability to identify buyers seeking SaaS businesses in the Pharma space. Outstanding result,” said Andrea Ruosi, CEO for AX for Pharma.

To-Increase is focused on developing market-leading applications for the manufacturing and equipment rental verticals, serving an international customer base of mid-market and enterprise customers. The acquisition of AX for Pharma aims to expand To-Increase’s global footprint and strengthen its presence in the process manufacturing vertical. The acquisition by To-Increase will accelerate Ax for Pharma’s growth trajectory, providing enhanced operational scale through To-Increase’s partner channel and Microsoft alliance, with both companies able to leverage the expanded R&D and Go-to-Market capabilities of the combination.

About AX for Pharma:

Founded in 2008, AX for Pharma is a provider of Life Sciences ERP solutions built on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365. The company offers a range of add-on modules that support a wide array of pharma-specific workflows, including supply chain, quality management, and clinical supplies. The company is headquartered in Milan, Italy (Europe) with North American headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and offices in Sydney (Australia).

Specifically engineered to meet the needs of Life Sciences companies, the AX for Pharma 365™ Enterprise Suite enables these companies to comply with industry-specific rules, adhere to good manufacturing practices, meet regulations and guidelines necessary to deliver high-quality therapeutics and keep patients safe while successfully meeting or exceeding operational and financial objectives.

To learn more about AX for Pharma 365, visit axforpharma.com.

About To-Increase:

Founded in 2005, To-Increase provides business software solutions to over 2200 mid-market and enterprise customers in over 45 countries. The company’s asset-centric solutions include engineering, manufacturing, servicing, and renting or leasing assets. To-Increase also delivers customer-centric solutions that help companies align technology with strategic goals, operate more efficiently, and provide their customers with the best possible experience. Across devices, business locations, and work environments, To-Increase's offerings help companies master their unique requirements with standardized technology that is easy and economical to deploy and maintain.

To-Increase is the only three-time Microsoft Dynamics Global Outstanding ISV of the Year award winner and offers an impressive portfolio of industry, business, and technical productivity solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

To learn more about To-Increase, visit to-increase.com.

About martinwolf:

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with an office in Cleveland, martinwolf is a leading M&A Advisory focused on middle market companies in the IT Services and Supply Chain, Managed Services, Security and Software sectors. Since 1997, martinwolf has completed more than 250 transactions in more than 25 countries and sold eight divisions of Fortune 500 companies.

martinwolf is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit www.martinwolf.com.

