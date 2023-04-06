Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,369 in the last 365 days.

Mortgage Rates Trending Lower

MCLEAN, Va., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac FMCC today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.28 percent.

"Mortgage rates continue to trend down entering the traditional spring homebuying season," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Unfortunately, those in the market to buy are facing a number of challenges, not the least of which is the low inventory of homes for sale, especially for aspiring first-time homebuyers."

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.28 percent as of April 6, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 6.32 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.72 percent.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.64 percent, up from last week when it averaged 5.56 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.91 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:
Chad Wandler
703-903-2446
Chad_Wandler@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6aa5025-0998-446e-beab-44b902d9e0ca


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Mortgage Rates Trending Lower

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more