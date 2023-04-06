Emergent Risk International Honored With Three Awards for Innovation and Excellence, Leadership and Digital Communication

Emergent Risk International (ERI), a leading risk management and security consulting firm, has been recognized with three prestigious awards in the month of March, reflecting its commitment to excellence in client service, through leadership, innovation, and digital communication.

The awards are:

The Global Chamber's Global Innovation and Excellence Award, in recognition of ERI's "innovation and excellence with growth, success, creativity, community leadership and impact." The award underscores ERI's unwavering focus on providing cutting-edge solutions to its clients in a rapidly evolving business landscape. https://lnkd.in/eu4CzwHS

A Muse Silver Award for excellence in podcasting, for ERI's groundbreaking "Disinformation" program. Drawing from the global ranks of government, academia and the private sector, "Disinformation" covers every aspect of this malignant topic, its impact on business, society at large and what can be done to minimize it. https://museaward.com/winner.php

Female entrepreneur of the year award to CEO Meredith Wilson, in recognition of her founding and running Emergent Risk International, and its steady growth from (SOMETHING) to a global risk analysis firm with almost $6M in revenue and offices on three continents. https://www.enterprisingwomen.com/women-of-the-year-awards

"I am very proud of everyone on the ERI team and their efforts to advance our mission by putting clients first, and delivering world-class analysis," Wilson said. "My sincere thanks to them, to my Chief Operating Officer Brady Roberts, and to our clients for the privilege of serving them."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005542/en/