Tourisme Montréal launches two directories designed for delegates looking to make a difference

MONTREAL, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal continues its sustainable development efforts with the launch of two directories designed to help corporate event organizers and delegates looking to make a positive social and environmental impact in the city. The first directory lists a variety of donation opportunities in addition to recycling and reuse options to offset an event footprint, and the second offers an array of volunteer activities available in the Montréal community.

According to Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal, these tools meet a need expressed by visiting businesses and are in line with the Harmonious Destination strategy: "Business event organizers are concerned about generating a positive footprint during their visit and leaving their mark afterwards," he explains. "Sustainability is at the heart of our tourism development, so these two new directories are a way for us to keep Montreal at the forefront of industry trends, while generating a positive impact for citizens and local organizations."

Designed primarily to meet the needs of delegates, the two directories compiled by Tourisme Montréal, in partnership with SENS communication, make it possible to explore Montréal by discovering how to leave a responsible socio-ecological footprint. The Donation, Recycling and Reuse Directory, for example, features organizations to which it is possible to donate surplus food, clothing, furniture and equipment not used during corporate events.

The Directory of Volunteer Activities offers a list of group volunteer opportunities, including turnkey projects to facilitate organization for companies looking to do their part. In fact, the program details essential information about the organizations, such as their size, mission, volunteer activity format and convenient times in which to organize them. As such, companies can give back to the community by helping causes such as homelessness, food insecurity, environmental preservation, and social inequalities.

