Artist Mike Matney Creates "Calvary" Music Video As Gift For Humanity

Artist Mike Matney Creates Song and Music Video "Calvary" as Gift For All

VIRGINIA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Matney is a musician from Southwest Virginia who's first solo album is highly sought after by collectors worldwide bringing a $1,000 a copy. Matney is currently recording a new Rock album with artist / producer Stevie Salas. (Rolling Stones, Justin Timberlake, Rod Stewart).

Mike who is primarly a rocker but is outspoken about his Christian faith while on break from recording his upcoming rock album has recently released a a new faith based song / video "Calvary" for the Easter Holidays. Matney had help with the production of the song from his long time friend Joe Clark and the video was created by his filmmaker friend Cody Reid. Cody and Matney had worked on previous projects together.

It was only Matney's intention or hope to get the song and video played in his local church, and sending to family as a gift, but he agreed to let his wife post it on Facebook. "Calvary" received so much attention, interest, and plays during the first few days it was out, that Matney decided to send it to a few friends including Kimberly May and John Warden from Rive Video. They really liked the track and visuals and contacted Mike about sharing this special gift for all.

“It is my honor to use my gifts to uplift others with this song and video. I wish that all who hear and see “Calvary” are filled with hope and faith, and that the chaos and fear in our world, are replaced with Love.” -Mike Matney

