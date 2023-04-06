Submit Release
Le Sueur Educator Receives Outstanding Teacher Award

Haley Madson, a first-grade teacher at St. Anne’s School in Le Sueur, has been named the 2023 recipient of the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) Outstanding Teacher Award. This annual award recognizes teachers for their creative efforts to integrate agriculture into their classrooms to increase agricultural literacy.

Madson is an advocate for agricultural education at St. Anne’s and uses her lessons to inspire students to think about how deeply agriculture impacts their lives from a young age.

“I want my students to realize that when learning about agriculture, they will be using reading, math, social studies, and science skills,” she says. “There is a connection between agriculture and animals, the economy, the environment, technology, and overall way of life. It is important to give students opportunities to explore those connections starting in elementary school.”

Madson will receive a $500 stipend and have up to $1,500 of her related expenses paid to attend the National Agriculture in the Classroom (NAITC) Conference this June in Orlando, Florida.

All Minnesota licensed K-12 educators who creatively integrate agricultural concepts into non-agricultural education classroom settings are eligible for the Outstanding Teacher Award. Applications are reviewed by a committee of MAITC Foundation board members, who select the recipient each winter.

MAITC is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the MAITC Foundation that seeks to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education. Visit the MAITC website for more information and free educational resources.

Media Contact 
Logan Schumacher, MDA Communications
651-201-6193
Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us

