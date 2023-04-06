Project N95 Laments the End of the Public Health Emergency, Continues to Serve Most Vulnerable Americans

Project N95 says move to end the PHE is premature in the face of 1,500 US COVID deaths each week. The group will continue to serve Americans in need.
There are too many Americans for whom COVID is still potentially deadly and their lives are severely impacted by the end of the PHE”
— Project N95 Executive Director Anne Miller
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Project N95, a national non-profit working to protect people and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, laments the Senate’s passing of the bill to end the national emergency and public health declarations immediately. Although Project N95 is concerned this move is premature, in the face of some 1,500 deaths from COVID each week in the US, the group will continue to serve those in need.
“This decision will have potentially catastrophic repercussions for the most vulnerable in society as the emergency status went some way to ensuring increased health equity and access for the uninsured and underinsured,” said Project N95 Executive Director Anne Miller. The early end to the declaration could hurt the many who had better access to COVID diagnostic tests, readily accessible and free COVID vaccinations and free and easy access to treatments.
Project N95, which provides equitable access to affordable, authentic respiratory access through its online shop and community donations, calls for the federal government to provide testing, vaccinations, treatment and protection at no cost for those who cannot pay.
“There are too many Americans for whom COVID is still potentially deadly and their lives are severely impacted by the end of the PHE. For those Americans, we want to remind them that we are here to help,” Miller added. Miller points out that an unknown number of Americans are suffering from Long COVID and many will continue to do so with little help from the Federal government.
The organization wants to see increased funding for ventilation and filtration in public buildings, including schools. The organization also notes that some 15 million Americans are suffering the devastating impacts of Long COVID and need to be protected from discrimination and have access to affordable care.
About Project N95
Project N95 is a national nonprofit organization working to protect people and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Through our online marketplace, we provide equitable access to affordable, authentic N95 respirators, KN95 and KF94 masks, kids masks, COVID-19 tests, and other products. Through our advocacy, education, and distribution of vetted goods and services, we strive to keep everyone safe and informed. Working with partners, donors, and customers, our team has provided at no cost, more than 4.3 million items like N95 respirators, surgical masks and gloves to communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic and related risk factors. For more information please visit projectn95.org and follow us on social media.
