SES Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

Dividend of EUR 0.50 per A-share approved

SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

The shareholders approved all proposed resolutions, notably the company's 2022 accounts and the proposed dividend of EUR 0.50 per A-share, which will be paid to shareholders on 20 April 2023.

Shareholders confirmed the appointment of Mrs Fabienne Bozet for a two-year mandate and re-elected Mr Frank Esser, Mr Ramu Potarazu, Mr Kaj-Erik Relander, Mr Jacques Thill and Mrs Anne-Catherine Ries for another three-year mandate.

Following the shareholders' meeting, the Board of Directors elected Mr Frank Esser as Chairperson for a period of one year and both Mrs Anne-Catherine Ries and Mr Peter van Bommel as Vice-Chairperson also for a period of one year.

The complete composition of the Board and short biographies on each of the Directors are available at: https://www.ses.com/about-us/board-directors

The 2022 Annual Report is available for download at: https://www.ses.com/investors/annual-reports

About SES

